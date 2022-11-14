 Musk’s latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators : The Tribune India

Musk’s latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

Twitter and other big social media firms rely heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content

San Francisco, November 14

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.

Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content.

But many of those content watchdogs have now headed out the door, first when Twitter fired much of its full-time workforce by email on November 4 and now as it moves to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs.

Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year, was one of a number of contractors who said they were terminated on Saturday. She said she's concerned that there's going to be an increase in abuse on Twitter with the number of workers leaving.

“I love the platform and I really enjoyed working at the company and trying to make it better. And I'm just really fearful of what's going to slip through the cracks,” she said on Sunday.

Ingle, a data scientist, said she worked on the data and monitoring arm of Twitter's civic integrity team. Her job involved writing algorithms to find political misinformation on the platform in countries such as the US, Brazil, Japan, Argentina and elsewhere.

Ingle said she was “pretty sure I was done for” when she couldn't access her work email on Saturday. The notification from the contracting company she'd been hired by came two hours later.

“I'll just be putting my resumes out there and talking to people," she said adding, “I just think it's particularly heartless to do this at this time.”     

Content-moderation expert Sarah Roberts, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who worked as a staff researcher at Twitter earlier this year, said she believes at least 3,000 contract workers were fired on Saturday night.

Twitter hasn't said how many contract workers it cut. The company hasn't responded to media requests for information since Musk took over.

At Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and other offices, contract workers wore green badges while full-time workers wore blue badges. Contractors did a number of jobs to help keep Twitter running, including engineering and marketing, Roberts said. But it was the huge force of contracted moderators that was “mission critical” to the platform, said Roberts.

Cutting them will have a “tangible impact on the experience of the platform,” she said.

Musk promised to loosen speech restrictions when he took over Twitter. But in the early days after Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October and dismissed its board of directors and top executives, the billionaire Tesla CEO sought to assure civil rights groups and advertisers that the platform could continue tamping down hate and hate-fueled violence.

That message was reiterated by Twitter's then-head of content moderation, Yoel Roth, who tweeted that the November 4 layoffs only affected “15 per cent of our Trust and Safety organisation (as opposed to approximately 50 per cent cuts company-wide), with our front-line moderation staff experiencing the least impact."          

Roth has since resigned from the company, joining an exodus of high-level leaders who were tasked with privacy protection, cybersecurity and complying with regulations. 

