Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to rhetoric of bigotry, extremism, hatred, Islamophobia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders, led by Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, emphasised the urgent need to promote dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, and peace in response to the growing rhetoric of hatred, extremism, discrimination, and Islamophobia.

In a statement marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed annually on March 15 by the United Nations General Assembly, the Council reaffirmed that Islam is a religion of tolerance, coexistence, and peace. It also warned against efforts by far-right groups to spread negative stereotypes about Islam for political and partisan gain.

The Council called for concrete action to counter Islamophobia, including fostering dialogue between East and West, encouraging the positive integration of Muslims in their societies, and enacting laws that criminalize attacks on others or insults to their religious symbols and sanctities.

The Muslim Council of Elders remains committed to promoting Islamic values of tolerance and enlightened, moderate thought in the face of bigotry, extremism, racism, and discrimination. It continues to lead inspirational initiatives and programs, such as East-West dialogue tours, international peace convoys, the Emerging Peacemakers Forum (EPF), student dialogue programs on human fraternity, and Ramadan convoys around the world.

The Document on Human Fraternity, signed in 2019 in Abu Dhabi by Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church, upholds that freedom is a fundamental right for all human beings, including freedom of belief, thought, expression, and practice. It affirms that religious, racial, and cultural diversity is part of God's divine will, forming the foundation for human rights, freedom of belief, and respect for differences. Moreover, it rejects any form of coercion in matters of faith, culture, or way of life, asserting that no ideology or civilization should be imposed upon others against their will. (ANI/WAM)

