Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminar on promoting peace in Africa at Rabat International Book Fair

Rabat [Morocco], April 19 (ANI/ WAM): The Pavilion of the Muslim Council of Elders at the 30th Rabat International Book Fair (RIBF) hosted its first cultural seminar, titled "Peace in Africa: Studies and Visions for Enhancing Stability and Development."

The seminar featured Dr Samir Boudinar, Director of the Al Hokama Centre for Peace Research, and Dr Adel Moussaoui, a political science and international relations researcher at Mohammed V University in Rabat.

At the start of the seminar, Dr Samir Boudinar stated that the book ''Peace in Africa: Studies and Visions for Enhancing Stability and Development'', published by the Al Hokama Centre for Peace Research, is the result of a research project focused on Muslim communities and peace in Africa.

It reflects the Muslim Council of Elders' strong commitment to civil and societal peace, conflict resolution, and the consolidation of sustainable peace, he added.

For his part, Dr Adel Moussaoui said that the book falls within the domain of African studies and represents the product of collective work carried out under the African Studies Programme at the Al Hokama Centre for Peace Research, affiliated with the Muslim Council of Elders.

He noted that the book presents diverse intellectual frameworks and themes, adopting an approach that proposes a new model for building peace and fostering development. The work is rooted in African identity and culture, employing an analytical method that draws upon local African components.

The Muslim Council of Elders' pavilion at the Rabat International Book Fair showcases over 250 diverse intellectual and cultural publications, including several of the Council's latest 2025 releases, which address prominent intellectual and cultural issues. The pavilion also hosts a series of cultural and intellectual activities featuring leading scholars, thinkers, writers, intellectuals, academics, and university professors. (ANI/ WAM)

