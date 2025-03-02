Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the social media accounts of the Muslim Council of Elders will showcase five Ramadan-themed programmes: "Al-Imam Al-Tayeb," "One Ummah," "Human Values with the Elders," "Month of Harmonious Coexistence," and "Our Ethics."

These programmes are integral to the Muslim Council of Elders' media strategy, which aims at leveraging every available platform to foster dialogue, peace, tolerance, and coexistence.

The programme "Al-Imam Al-Tayeb" hosts Prof Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders. In this series, Ahmed Al-Tayeb delves into the Most Beautiful Names of Allah, exploring their meanings, the significance of understanding them, and their impact on a believer's behavior and interactions with others.

Building on the significance of dialogue for unity among all components of the Muslim Ummah and following the outcomes of the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference hosted in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the programme "One Ummah" has been launched by the Muslim Council of Elders.

The conference, attended by Ahmed Al-Tayeb saw participation from over 400 scholars and thinkers from various Islamic schools of thought. It resulted in the release of 'The Call of the People of Qiblah' charter.

The programme "One Ummah" emphasises the importance of dialogue, coexistence strategies among all components of the Ummah, the role of academic institutions and youth in advancing Islamic dialogue, and the challenges that such dialogue faces.

The programme "Human Values with the Elders," now in its third consecutive year, continues to explore the noble human values outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity. These include cooperation, human solidarity, dignity, peace, coexistence, justice, and equality.

The programme highlights their vital role in enhancing human life, fostering peace and harmony, and building cohesive and interconnected societies.

The programme "Month of Harmonious Coexistence" delves into a variety of human values that are especially pertinent during the holy month of Ramadan. It features episodes that focus on the values of coexistence and tolerance, covering topics such as the jurisprudence of differing opinions, the etiquette of dialogue, managing differences, viewing differences as divine mercy, and utilising diversity and differences to benefit the community and build nations, among other foundational human values that promote coexistence.

For the first time, in recognition of the critical role of ethics and education in shaping effective Islamic communities, the Muslim Council of Elders has launched the programme "Our Ethics." Inspired by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who said, "I was sent to perfect good character," this programme is dedicated to instilling essential ethical values in the youth and future generations. (ANI/WAM)

