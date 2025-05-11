Muslim World League welcomes 'ceasefire agreement' between India and Pakistan

Makkah [Saudi Arabia], May 11 (ANI): The Muslim World League (MWL) has expressed strong support for the recently announced 'ceasefire agreement' between India and Pakistan.

In an official statement issued by the General Secretariat, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, commended the leadership of both nations for making a wise and responsible decision to prioritise diplomacy and dialogue.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa praised the swift and constructive response of the two neighbouring countries, highlighting their commitment to peace and stability in the region. He described the decision as a positive step that aligns with the higher national interests of both nations, emphasising the importance of avoiding unnecessary escalation and maintaining calm.

The Secretary-General also acknowledged the importance of diplomacy and direct communication between India and Pakistan in resolving tensions. He applauded both countries for choosing dialogue over conflict, noting that their decision reflects a shared commitment to peace and mutual understanding. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa underscored the value of constructive engagement in addressing disputes.

Furthermore, the MWL reaffirmed its complete support for all efforts aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and long-term prosperity for the peoples of Pakistan and India.

The organisation emphasised that such diplomatic efforts are essential in fostering stability, security, and sustainable development in the region.

In the statement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa expressed optimism that the ceasefire would serve as a foundation for further diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

He reiterated the Muslim World League's dedication to supporting any initiative that promotes peace, understanding, and harmony among nations, especially within the South Asian region.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national were killed.

Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Udhampur. A blackout was also enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India takes "very serious note of these violations". India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. (ANI)

