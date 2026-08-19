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Home / World / "Must be able to act independently": EU chief Ursula Von der leyen extends support to ICC following US sanctions

"Must be able to act independently": EU chief Ursula Von der leyen extends support to ICC following US sanctions

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Brussels [Belgium], August 19 (ANI): European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday extended support to the International Criminal Court after the US President Donald Trump administration issued sanctions against the court's president Tomoko Akane and Senior Trial Lawyer Aboudoulaye Seye, emphasing the importance of judicial independence.

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In a post on X, the EU chief stated that European Council President Antonio Costa also stands in solidarity with the ICC against the US sanctions.

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"@eucopresident and I stand firmly with the @IntlCrimCourt, President Tomoko Akane and the officials who uphold its mission," she affirmed.

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Further noting the significance of the ICC's role, von der Leyen underscored the need for independent jurisdiction by the ICC, "without external pressure."

"The ICC helps deliver justice to the victims of some of the world's most horrific crimes. To carry out this essential work, its judges and officials must be able to act independently and without external pressure," she noted.

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Subsequently, Japan also extended support to the ICC following US sanctions against President Judge Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national. Calling Washington's action "very unfortunate," Japan highlighted the nation's commitment to bolstering the "rule of law."

In an offical statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tokyo reaffirmed its long-standing backing of the permanent tribunal and its efforts to prosecute severe global crimes while upholding international law.

"Japan notes that Judge AKANE Tomoko, President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has been additionally designated for sanction measures by the United States. Japan has consistently supported the ICC, which is a permanent international criminal court, in its efforts to prosecute and punish the most serious crimes of concern to the international community and to uphold the rule of law. From this standpoint, the announced measures are very unfortunate," the statement by Press Secretary Kitamura Toshihiro read.

Further, Japan emphasised its commitment to strengthening the international rule of law while maintaining ongoing communication with related countries regarding the matter.

"Japan will remain committed to strengthening the rule of law in the international community, while maintaining communication with related countries," the statement added.

Earlier, the International Criminal Court issued a stinging rebuke against the United States following Washington's imposition of sanctions against ICC President Judge Tomoko Akane and Senior Trial Lawyer Abdoulaye Seye, describing the actions as a direct threat to global justice.

Denouncing the latest designations, the tribunal highlighted that threatening judicial personnel directly jeopardises global justice mechanisms and leaves victims of war crimes vulnerable.

Calling the punitive measures a "flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution," the ICC noted that the fresh designations bring the total number of US-sanctioned tribunal officials to half of its sitting bench.

Despite the growing pressure from Washington, the ICC maintained a firm stance, declaring it remains "undeterred" and fully committed to standing behind its personnel and "victims of atrocities."

This comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a press statement on Tuesday and said the action was taken by the US administration as part of its campaign against what it described as the "politicised" and "unaccountable" nature of the ICC.

"The Trump Administration has been clear: the International Criminal Court (ICC) is a corrupt and fatally politicised supranational court that has maliciously abused its authority and exceeded its mandate. We will not tolerate its assault on state sovereignty," the statement said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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