"Must make it work and never mess it up": Chinese President Xi Jinping urges cooperation in historic toast to Trump

Beijing [China], May 14 (ANI): Amidst the imposing grandeur of the Great Hall of the People on Thursday, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping exchanged a notably cordial and hopeful outlook during their critical summit. Despite prevailing friction regarding regional security, technology, and trade, both leaders prioritised a collaborative approach over a confrontational one.

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To mark the high-profile occasion, Xi welcomed his American counterpart with a full ceremonial military guard of honour and a traditional red-carpet reception. The visit, spanning from May 13 to 15, signifies a crucial juncture in bilateral diplomacy.

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This spirit of cooperation reached its diplomatic culmination at a state banquet in Beijing. In a striking display of high-stakes diplomacy, Xi Jinping framed the ties between Washington and Beijing as the world's most pivotal partnership, issuing a blunt warning that both powers must "never mess it up".

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The evening served as the final chapter of a day defined by a marathon of bilateral meetings and cultural sightseeing. Reflecting on these extensive deliberations, Xi noted that the two leaders had engaged in "in-depth exchanges on China-US relations and international and regional dynamics".

Underscoring the gravity of their shared path, he stated, "We both believe that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up".

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The Chinese leader further characterised the relationship as a choice between shared prosperity and mutual decline. He asserted that "both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," urging that "our two countries should be partners rather than rivals".

At the heart of this vision is a push for long-term predictability. Xi revealed that he and President Trump had "agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability to promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations and bring more peace, prosperity and progress to the world".

He identified "mutual respect" as the "key to whether the relationship can advance steadily," a foundation he deemed essential as the world undergoes "changing and turbulent" shifts.

Highlighting the global stakes, Xi pointed out that these ties impact not just the 1.7 billion people in their respective nations, but the global population of "more than 8 billion people". He urged both sides to "rise" to this immense responsibility.

The address had opened on a notably optimistic note, with Xi seeking to align the domestic visions of both superpowers. "The people of China and the United States are both great peoples. Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand," he remarked, weaving together a cornerstone Communist Party slogan with one of Trump's most recognisable catchphrases.

This vision of parallel prosperity transitioned into a broader call for global partnership, as Xi stated, "We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world," cementing a theme of collaborative growth for the historic engagement. (ANI)

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