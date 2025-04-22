"Must make State Department Great Again": US announces reorganisation of State Department

Washington DC [US], April 22 (ANI): The US State Department has unveiled a reorganisation plan to implement President Trump's America First foreign policy. During a State Department press briefing, spokesperson Tammy Bruce shared the details of the sweeping changes aimed at revitalising the Department.

Speaking to the media, Bruce said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a reorganisation plan to build an "America first state department to meet the challenges of a new era".

Tammy Bruce said that the sweeping changes would empower the diplomats to put America and Americans first.

In her statement, she said, "We are facing tremendous challenges across the globe. To deliver on President Trump's America First foreign policy, we must make the State Department Great Again".

"In its current form, the Department is bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great power competition. Over the past 15 years, the Department's footprint has had unprecedented growth and costs have soared. But far from seeing a return on investment, taxpayers have seen less effective and efficient diplomacy. The sprawling bureaucracy created a system more beholden to radical political ideology than advancing America's core national interests", she added.

She noted that this is why Marco Rubio has announced a comprehensive reorganisation plan that will bring the Department into the 21st Century. "This approach will empower the Department from the ground up, from the bureaus to the embassies. Region-specific functions will be consolidated to increase functionality, redundant offices will be removed, and non-statutory programs that are misaligned with America's core national interests will cease to exist."

"Under President Trump's leadership, we have a commander in chief committed to putting America and Americans first".

On being asked how ground realities will be shaped across the world, Tammy Bruce said, "This is an organisational roadmap for this department, right here in Washington, DC. The reorg will not affect them (American embassies and consulates) except more direct involvement".

She noted that this will lead to the State Department's return to its "traditional base, to the nature of human diplomacy, to getting things done". (ANI)

