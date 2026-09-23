Must reform Security Council, says Guterres at UNGA

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday delivered a powerful clarion call to global leaders to reform the UN Security Council to ensure that it reflects today’s world and has the legitimacy to deal with current geopolitical challenges.

This is the final high-level UN General Assembly week for Secretary-General Guterres, whose second five-year tenure as head of the United Nations ends in December 2026.

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“We must also reform the Security Council so that it reflects today’s world with the legitimacy and effectiveness that today’s challenges demand,” Guterres told world leaders in his address during the opening of the General Debate at the 81st session of the General Assembly. He said the UNSC was designed in the aftermath of World War II and “the world has fundamentally changed since then”.