Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 8 (ANI): Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, has expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He expressed confidence that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding would continue to guide the two nations in working together for the well-being of the people of India and Bangladesh.

"I deeply appreciate your thoughtful message, kind greetings and warm wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, which reflects the shared values between our two countries. I also would like to convey my warmest greetings to you, and through you, to the people of India on this auspicious occasion," Yunus wrote in a letter to PM Modi on June 6.

Yunus shared his letter and PM Modi's letter on X. He called Eid al-Adha a time of reflection that brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, generosity, unity, and sacrifice. He wished PM Modi and the people of India good health, happiness, peace, progress, and prosperity.

"Eid-ul-Azha is a time of reflection, which brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, sacrifice, generosity and unity, and inspires us all to work together for the greater benefits of the people across the world. I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the well-being of our peoples. On this blessed occasion, I wish you, Excellency, good health and happiness and the people of India peace, progress, and prosperity," he wrote in a letter to PM Modi.

His response came after PM Modi extended wishes to Yunus and the people of Bangladesh on Eid al-Adha on June 4 and termed the festival an "integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India." He noted that millions of Muslims in India celebrate Eid al-Adha with immense joy and brotherhood.

In the letter to Yunus, he stated, "On behalf of the people and the Government of India, I convey warm greetings to you and the people of Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. This holy festival is an integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India and is celebrated with immense joy and fervour by millions of people of Islamic faith across the country. It reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world. I take this opportunity to extend my best wishes for your good health and well-being."

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core.

Earlier in April, PM Modi met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. PM Modi underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Bangladesh government would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Prime Minister reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. Enunciating India's people-centric approach to the relationship, Prime Minister highlighted that cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries. He underlined India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on pragmatism."

"Prime Minister urged that rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided. On the border, strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossings, especially at night, are necessary for maintaining border security and stability. Bilateral mechanism could meet as appropriate to review and take forward our ties," it added.

PM Modi expressed his conviction that all issues of mutual interest between India and Bangladesh would continue to be addressed and resolved bilaterally through constructive discussions, in the interest of their long-standing and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship. (ANI)

