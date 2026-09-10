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Home / World / ‘Mutually beneficial, win-win in nature’: Chinese Foreign Ministry on trade ties with India

‘Mutually beneficial, win-win in nature’: Chinese Foreign Ministry on trade ties with India

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ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Beijing [China], September 10 (ANI): China on Thursday described its economic and trade cooperation with India as "mutually beneficial and win-win in nature", while calling on New Delhi to provide a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies operating in the country.

According to Global Times, at the press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when asked about media reports that India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had recommended an investigation into Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi.

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"I am not aware of the specific situation," Guo said, while adding that China hopes India will provide a "fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment" for companies from all countries investing and operating in India.

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"China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win in nature," he said.

The remarks by the Chinese Foreign Ministry come after media reports had surfaced about proposed investigation calls for scrutiny by India’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office of Xiaomi.

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Meanwhile, when asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to visit India for the BRICS Summit later this week, Guo declined to elaborate.

The question comes amid heightened attention over the possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi on the sidelines of the summit, as New Delhi and Beijing seek to cautiously rebuild ties following the prolonged tensions triggered by the 2020 Galwan clashes.

Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami made a strong pitch for deeper cooperation between the two countries across trade, economy, climate action and the digital sphere.

In an opinion piece published in the Chinese daily Global Times, Doraiswami said that a "stable, predictable, and amicable" India-China relationship would serve not only the two countries' combined population of around 2.8 billion people but also contribute to global peace, stability and prosperity.

India's Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", with a human-centric approach across its core pillars aimed at reinforcing institutional strength and supporting sustainable growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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