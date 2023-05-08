My heart hurts over pain caused by Japan’s occupation of Korea: Kishida

Seoul, May 7

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told South Koreans on Sunday his “heart hurts” when he thinks of suffering and pain during Japanese colonial rule, in a nod to historical disputes that have soured relations between the two US allies.

Kishida was in Seoul for the first visit to the South Korean capital by a Japanese leader in 12 years, returning the trip South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made to Tokyo in March where they sought to close a chapter on the historical disputes.

Speaking to reporters after his summit with Yoon, Kishida stopped short of offering a new official apology for wrongs committed under the 1910-1945 occupation, but said his government inherits the stance of earlier administrations, some of which have issued apologies.

“For me personally, my heart hurts when I think of the many people who endured terrible suffering and grief under the difficult circumstances of the time,” the PM said. — Reuters