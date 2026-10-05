"My India visit stepping stone towards strengthening long-standing partnership": Swiss President Parmelin

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin stated on Monday that his visit to India serves as a “stepping stone” towards fortifying the “close and long-standing partnership” binding the two countries.

President Parmelin received an official ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Upon reaching the presidential estate, the visiting dignitary was greeted cordially by President Droupadi Murmu alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Addressing members of the press following the ceremonial welcome, President Parmelin remarked, “The visit is an excellent opportunity to emphasise the importance that both Switzerland and India attach to this relationship.”

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He further noted that diplomatic ties connecting India and Switzerland are anchored upon “shared democratic values as well as on trust and mutual respect”.

“My visit is a stepping stone towards further growth, deepening and strengthening of our close, broad and long-standing partnership. I am pleased and honoured that we have the chance to exchange views on matters of bilateral and global importance,” the Swiss head of state stated.

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“I am especially glad that my stay in India will enable us to commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA,” he added.

The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) constitutes an expansive free trade pact established between India and the four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member nations, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Having been formally signed on March 10, 2024, the accord officially took effect on October 1, 2025.

“It is the right moment to celebrate how far we have come together, but even more importantly, to shape our joint future,” President Parmelin observed.

The Swiss leader touched down in India on Monday to undertake a three-day State visit, honouring an invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi. The high-level diplomatic itinerary centres on enhancing bilateral collaboration across commerce, investment, scientific advancement, technological innovation and workforce mobility.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that President Parmelin is travelling alongside a prominent delegation consisting of senior officials and corporate executives, marking his maiden State visit to India and his second journey to the nation this year.

The Swiss President journeyed to India in February 2026 to take part in the AI Impact Summit conducted in New Delhi.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Parmelin are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions to assess advancements in cooperation spanning diverse sectors, encompassing trade, investment, science, technology, innovation, mobility, cultural exchange and interpersonal engagement.

Additionally, both leaders will confer regarding regional and global affairs, which includes collaboration across multilateral platforms.

During the course of the itinerary, President Parmelin will likewise meet with President Droupadi Murmu, who is slated to host a ceremonial banquet in his honour. Furthermore, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will pay a call on the Swiss President.

The diplomatic engagement acquires distinct prominence given that President Parmelin is set to attend the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7. The occasion will signal the inaugural anniversary of the operationalisation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

Emphasising Switzerland's critical standing as an economic collaborator, the MEA noted that among EFTA member states, Switzerland functions as India's primary trade and investment partner.

Moreover, the ministry underscored the enduring connections linking both nations alongside the necessity of maintaining consistent high-level dialogues to propel the bilateral relationship forward.

“India and Switzerland share longstanding friendly relations. This visit will further strengthen bilateral relations, building upon the regular high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in new areas of mutual interest,” the MEA stated.

The diplomatic undertaking transpires against a background of continuous high-level interactions between New Delhi and Bern. Historical records show that the most recent State visit executed by an Indian President to Switzerland occurred in 2019, whereas Prime Minister Modi undertook official journeys to Switzerland in 2016 and 2018. (ANI)

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