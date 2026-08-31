‘My mother was swept away’: A 5-year-old’s harrowing escape from Himalayan flashflood tragedy

Five-year-old Ishara Tamang lies in a hospital bed in Kathmandu, injured and separated from her family, after surviving the flashfloods that devastated Rasuwa district on the Nepal-Tibet border. She was rescued from the floodwaters in Khalte, a village in Rasuwa, after being trapped in a net, the Onlinekhabar news portal reported. Ishara told hospital staff: “My mother was swept away. I jumped and moved forward, then got trapped in the net.” The August 26 floods — which travelled downstream through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river system — have left a trail of destruction across northern and central Nepal, with the death toll crossing 700 on Sunday, while around 2,500 people are still missing.

Advertisement

Families, on Sunday, crowded hospitals searching for missing relatives as rescuers continued digging through mud and debris amid intermittent rainfall and renewed concerns over rising river levels.

Advertisement

Ishara was with her mother when the flood struck. The child was swept away, tried to move forward and became trapped in a net before rescuers found her and brought her to safety. She was not accompanied by a family member at the hospital. When she regained consciousness, she was able to tell medical staff her name and said her father was in Kathmandu. Her mother’s whereabouts remained unknown, the report said.

Advertisement

In another rescue operation at the Timure border town, an Armed Police Force team searching the wreckage of a collapsed security post heard a child’s cries.

The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that the rescuers dug through the debris and pulled out a six-year-old girl alive. The team had initially been unable to see anyone beneath the collapsed structure, but heard the child’s crying while searching the site.