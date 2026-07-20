"My work is done": Outgoing UK PM Keir Starmer wishes "success" to Andy Burnham as he passes baton

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): Outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday wished his successor, Andy Burnham, as he passed over the leadership of the country and the Labour Party to him.

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In a poignant farewell address outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer placed his transition of power at the centre of his departure.

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Starmer begins by saying he is about to offer his resignation to King Charles III and "close the book on my time as PM".

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"My work is done," he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Starmer looked back at his foundational achievement of reviving the Labour Party from its lowest point to a sweeping electoral triumph.

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"In six and a half years, I took our party from a historic defeat in 2019, changed it so it was fit to face the country on a landslide general election victory in 2024," Starmer said.

He called it the "privilege of my life" to serve as prime minister and affirmed confidence that the country is "strong and fairer" than it was two years ago. But he says the thing he will take away, the "most humbling aspect" of the job, is the "front row seat you get to witness the greatest things of this country in action".

"We face a world now where our enemies will stop at nothing to divide us because of our values," he said.

Turning his attention to the incoming leader, he firmly solidified his backing for PM-designate Burnham, stating, "I wish him every success, he has my full support."

He thanks his wife and family and his team across the Labour Party, and everyone at No 10 and across the civil service. "Politics will always be a team sport," he says. "And I thank the British people for the opportunity to serve."

Starmer concludes his speech, stating, "I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything we have achieved".

Following his speech, Starmer departed for Buckingham Palace, where he will be tendering his resignation to King Charles III and passing the baton to Andy Burnham.

Keir Starmer had announced his resignation from his position last month following mounting pressure from within the Labour Party.

Taking office in July 2024 after a historic landslide victory that ended 14 years of Conservative rule, Starmer's two-year tenure was marked by a push for institutional stability and major legislative overhauls.

Following his decision, the UK's governing Labour Party on Friday (local time) announced Andy Burnham as the newly elected leader, set to become the 59th prime minister, following outgoing PM Keir Starmer's decision to resign last month.

The announcement was made by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) chair Shabana Mahmood during a special party conference in London.

She stated that during the procedure of electing the next leader, "There was only one eligibly nominated MP", calling the process, "hardly a nail-biter," announcing that he won 379 nominations.

Following the announcement, Burnham delivered a remarkable address, reflecting on his promises and goals to work on after assuming charge as the Prime Minister.

Burnham set out a decisive five-point plan to transform both the Labour Party and the nature of British politics. He emphasised a shift toward internal unity, a departure from traditional "point-scoring," and a radical agenda for devolution. (ANI)

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