Myanmar: 32 Indians trapped in Myawaddy scam repatriated, embassy issues warning

Yangon [Myanmar], April 11 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Myanmar on Thursday confirmed the repatriation of 32 Indian nationals who were victims of scam operations in the Myawaddy region.

In a statement, the Embassy reiterated its warning against falling for fraudulent job offers and emphasised that unauthorised movement across the Myanmar-Thailand border is illegal and may result in future entry bans.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar wrote, "32 Indian nationals, victims of Myawaddy scam compounds, repatriated thru' Mae Sot today. We re-emphasize our advice against such job offers and caution that entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand is illegal and can lead to future entry restrictions."

Earlier in February, the Voice of America had reported that Myanmar's scam operations were expanding south along Thailand's border, and would continue operating as long as their access to SIM cards, Starlink satellites, electricity and the key human resources -- scammers -- continues.

Thailand's opposition People's Party lawmaker Rangsiman Rome had told VOA that the Myawaddy area in Myanmar, opposite the Thai border town of Mae Sot, is the "global capital" of scams.

Rangsiman, chair of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Border Affairs further said, "We are talking about an empire. They have scammed more than the entire gross domestic product of some countries, and there is no end to their operations in sight," adding that he estimates the number of scammers in at least 40 major compounds at around 3,00,000.

Earlier in July 2024, eight Indian nationals, victims of a scam centre in Hpa Lu, Myawaddy, were successfully rescued and handed over to Myanmar police and immigration authorities.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has been actively warning Indian nationals about the risks associated with accepting job offers without proper verification, especially those that involve crossing into Myanmar. The embassy continues to collaborate closely with local authorities to address these issues and protect the interests of Indian citizens abroad. (ANI)

