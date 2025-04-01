Myanmar Earthquake: NDRF team deployed to support rescue efforts

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed by India to assist rescue efforts in Myanmar, which was hit by a devastating earthquake of 7.7 magnitude on March 28, the NDRF shared details in a statement on Tuesday.

The NDRF said, "In response to the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, India has intensified its humanitarian assistance under 'Operation Brahma.' An NDRF team and essential relief supplies have been deployed to support rescue efforts. An Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Team of 80 skilled Rescuers from 8th Battalion NDRF, Ghaziabad, along with four trained canines, was airlifted in two sorties by the Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 Hercules Aircraft."

It shared that the team arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on March 29, and was deployed to Mandalay City, where significant structural collapses have reportedly occurred.

"The NDRF team is conducting Search and Rescue (SAR) operations in Mandalay in coordination with Fire Services of Myanmar, focusing on sites, where victims have been reported missing due to building collapse", it said in the statement.

NDRF noted that as of April 1, "16 dead bodies have been retrieved and rescue operation is ongoing."

Rescuers are searching for survivors more than three days after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, toppling buildings as far away as the Thai capital, Bangkok and sending tremors through nearby Chinese provinces, as reported by CNN.

More than 2,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar.

Widespread damage was reported after the earthquake caused infrastructural damage, CNN reported citing authorities. The epicentre was recorded in Myanmar's central Sagaing region, near the former royal capital, Mandalay.

India launched 'Operation Brahma' on Saturday to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance.

Being the First Responder in times of crisis in the Neighbourhood, Operation Brahma is a whole-of-government endeavour by India to respond to widespread destruction in Myanmar. So far, six aircraft and five Indian Naval ships have delivered 625 MT of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, the MEA said in its statement.

MEA underscored that India stands ready to deploy more material assistance and resources to Myanmar depending on ground-level needs and requirements.

India's ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma reflect its commitment to respond swiftly and in full measure to natural disasters in the neighbourhood. (ANI)

