Myanmar ends 4-yr emergency rule; sets stage for Dec elections

Myanmar’s military government on Thursday announced that it was ending the state of emergency it had declared after seizing power 4.5 years ago and restructuring its administrative bodies to prepare for a new election at the end of the year.

The plans for the polls on an unspecified date in December face serious obstacles, including a civil war raging over most of the country and vows by opponents of military rule to derail the election because they believe it can be neither free nor fair. Under the restructuring, the head of the military government, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, gives up two posts but will serve in other positions that keep him at the centre of power.

The joint announcements came as the last of seven consecutive six-month, emergency-rule decrees was set to expire on Thursday at midnight. The military had imposed emergency rule and created new administrative structures after it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021, arresting her and members of her ruling National League for Democracy party.

The emergency decree empowered the military to assume all government functions, giving legislative, judicial and executive powers to Min Aung Hlaing as head of the ruling military council, formally called the State Administration Council. Despite losing his post as chief of the now-dissolved council and relinquishing the job of prime minister to his advisor, Gen Nyo Saw, Min Aung Hlaing will exercise more influence as Myanmar’s acting president with increased authority under the restructuring.