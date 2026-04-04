Myanmar ex-leader Suu Kyi to be moved to house arrest: Report

Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is to be moved to house arrest, state media reported on Thursday, more than five years after the military ousted the civilian government she led and jailed the Nobel laureate.

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Suu Kyi, 80, has been detained by the junta since and her whereabouts have been unclear amid a deadly civil war that was triggered by the February 2021 coup that has engulfed much of the impoverished Southeast Asian nation.

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“The remaining portion of Suu Kyi’s sentence has been commuted to be served at a designated residence,” state-run MRTV reported, using an honorific for the veteran politician. It also broadcast a photograph of Suu Kyi, seated on a wooden bench and flanked by two uniformed personnel — the first public image of her in years.

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At the United Nations in New York, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric welcomed the news. “We’ve just seen the reports,” he said. “I can tell you that we appreciate the commutation of Aung San Suu Kyi to a so-called house arrest in a designated residence. It is a meaningful step towards conditions conducive to credible political process.” Dujarric said the only viable political solution in Myanmar “must be based on immediate cessation of violence and a genuine commitment to inclusive dialogue”.