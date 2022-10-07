Myanmar jails Japan filmmaker

Tokyo, October 6

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has jailed a Japanese documentary filmmaker for 10 years for violating sedition and communication laws, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

Toru Kubota, 26, was arrested in July at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon. At the time, it was reported he faced charges of breaking an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military.

A court hearing on his alleged violation of the immigration control law is scheduled for October 12, an official said. — Reuters

#japan