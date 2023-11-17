Myanmar tells civil servants to be ready for emergencies

Yangon, November 16

Myanmar's military rulers have ordered all government staff and those with military experience to prepare to serve in case of emergency, an official said on Thursday, after the junta reported "heavy assaults" from insurgents in several places.

Myanmar's military has battled ethnic minority and other insurgencies for decades but a 2021 coup has brought unprecedented coordination between anti-military forces that are mounting the biggest challenge to the army in years. The junta had orders government staff and former military personnel to form units to respond to emergency situations, said an official. — Reuters

