Myanmar tells civil servants to be ready for emergencies

Yangon, November 16
Myanmar's military rulers have ordered all government staff and those with military experience to prepare to serve in case of emergency, an official said on Thursday, after the junta reported "heavy assaults" from insurgents in several places.
Myanmar's military has battled ethnic minority and other insurgencies for decades but a 2021 coup has brought unprecedented coordination between anti-military forces that are mounting the biggest challenge to the army in years. The junta had orders government staff and former military personnel to form units to respond to emergency situations, said an official. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP
Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...
21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel
The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a ...
Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day
Gunshots are exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lu...
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping agree to maintain hotline, resume high-level military contact
US President again calls Chinese counterpart ‘dictator’, say...
Pakistan’s Wasim Akram says ‘embarrassed, I can't even…’ on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique
Former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan said that Bakht is just ...