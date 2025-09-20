DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Mysterious changes near Earth's core revealed by satellites

Mysterious changes near Earth's core revealed by satellites

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK] September 20 (ANI/WAM): Scientists have identified a rare geological shift near the boundary between Earth's core and mantle after satellite data revealed an unexplained change in the planet's gravitational field.

Advertisement

The change, which occurred between 2006 and 2008, was detected only recently during an analysis of data from a pair of satellites that once measured variations in Earth's gravity. Researchers believe the shift may have been triggered when the structure of some rocks near the boundary between Earth's core and mantle transformed, becoming denser

The findings, published in Geophysical Research Letters, could help explain connections between Earth's various layers, which influence earthquakes, the planet's magnetic field, among others.

Advertisement

The discovery was detected using data from a pair of US-German satellites known as the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE), which orbited Earth between 2002 and 2017. The twin satellites flew in tandem, measuring changes in distance between them caused by variations in Earth's gravity field.

GRACE has often been used to measure movements of water and ice, but the data showed a signal peaking around 2007 off Africa's Atlantic coast that could not be explained by surface changes.

Advertisement

One explanation is that perovskite, a mineral found in rocks near the bottom of the mantle, changed structure under extreme pressure, making the rocks denser. This could have caused a chain of shifts extending to the core-mantle boundary, which may have deformed by about 10 centimetres. Such movement might also explain magnetic anomalies recorded in the same region around 2007. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts