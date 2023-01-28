Mysterious illness kills 18 in Pakistan

PTI

Karachi, January 27

A mysterious illness has killed 18 people, mostly children, in Karachi’s Kemari area this month with health officials in this southern Pakistani port city still unable to find the cause of the deaths.

Director Health Services Abdul Hameed Jumani said 14 kids were among the dead.

“A health team is working to find the cause of the deaths but we suspect it may be related to the sea or water as the village is close to the coastal belt,” he said.