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Home / World / Mystery surrounds recovery of former Bangladesh Air Force Officer Tafsir Shawri’s body

Mystery surrounds recovery of former Bangladesh Air Force Officer Tafsir Shawri’s body

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ANI
Updated At : 09:37 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 30 (ANI): Mystery deepened after the body of former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri was found.

Former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tafsir Souri came into public attention amid allegations that he recorded and shared a video of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing Bangladesh by plane on August 5, 2024.

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Souri, however, denied the allegations, saying he was not the one who originally posted the video on social media.

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When 28-year-old Tafsir Souri was dismissed from the Bangladesh Air Force, a local Bangladeshi newspaper, Amar Desh, reported that he was relieved of his duties over suspected links with India’s external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The Bangladesh Air Force issued an official statement to reject the allegation and said that he was dismissed for other reasons.

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Tafsir Souri’s family claims that he was murdered, but it is not yet clear whether he committed suicide or was killed, though a postmortem examination has been done, and the cause remains undetermined. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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