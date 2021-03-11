North Ireland parties urged to work together after Sinn Fein's victory

London, May 8

The UK and Irish Governments have urged rival parties in Northern Ireland to come together to resurrect its power-sharing government after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland's Assembly on Saturday.

Why is this a big deal? The outcome is hugely symbolic. Sinn Fein that aims to unite Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland has a mandate to take the reins in a state established a century ago as a Protestant-majority region within the UK

It's a major milestone for a party long linked to the Irish Republican Army, a paramilitary group that used bombs, bullets and violence to try to take Northern Ireland out of UK rule during decades of unrest.

Sinn Fein, which seeks union with Ireland, won 27 seats in the 90-seat legislature, beating the Democratic Unionist Party, which secured 25 seats. It's the first time in Northern Ireland's history that an Irish nationalist party has topped the voting.

But it's not clear whether Sinn Fein will lead a new government because of Northern Ireland's delicate power-sharing politics and ongoing tussles over the legacy of Britain's exit from the European Union.

While Sinn Fein's vice-president Michelle O'Neill now has the right to the post of first minister, a functioning Northern Ireland Executive — or devolved government — cannot be formed unless the largest unionist party agrees to join in the role of deputy first minister. — AP