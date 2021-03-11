N Korea confirms first Covid outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

Seoul, May 12

North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown on Thursday to control its first acknowledged Covid outbreak after holding for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world.

The outbreak forced leader Kim Jong Un to wear a mask in public likely for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but the scale of transmissions inside North Korea wasn't immediately known. A failure to slow infections could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated. — AP