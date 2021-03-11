N Korea confirms first Covid outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

Seoul, May 12
North Korea imposed a nationwide lockdown on Thursday to control its first acknowledged Covid outbreak after holding for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world.
The outbreak forced leader Kim Jong Un to wear a mask in public likely for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but the scale of transmissions inside North Korea wasn't immediately known. A failure to slow infections could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate
Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) w...
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved