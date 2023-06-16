N Korea fires two missiles after Seoul, Washington stage drills

Seoul, June 15

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast on Thursday, the South Korean military said, less than an hour after Pyongyang warned of an “inevitable” response to military drills staged earlier in the day by South Korean and US troops.

The latest action by North Korea came as US National Security Adviser (NSA), Jake Sullivan was in Tokyo for meetings with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

In a meeting with South Korean NSA Cho Tae-yong and Japanese NSA Takeo Akiba, the three discussed North Korea’s missile programme and confirmed that they would work together to get Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons, as per a readout of the meeting. — Reuters