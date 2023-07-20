N Korea fires two missiles into sea

Seoul, July 19
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea early on Wednesday in what appeared to be a statement of defiance as the United States deploys a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that from 3.30 to 3.46 am North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from an area near Pyongyang that flew about 550 km before landing in waters east of the Korean Peninsula. — AP
