N Korea tests new weapons: Kim Jong says "Keeping enemies in constant fear key to war deterrence"

Seoul [South Korea], June 26 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has observed major weapon tests, including a new multiple rocket launcher, the Yonhap news outlet reported on Friday, citing the North's official media.

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The development comes days after North Korea commissioned its first naval destroyer, a 5,000-ton warship, Choe Hyon, which Kim has touted as a symbol of the country's growing naval and nuclear capabilities.

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Yonhap reported that weapon tests watched by Kim were conducted on Thursday to coincide with the 76th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean war "in an apparent bid to demonstrate its ability to target major facilities in the South" including US military bases there.

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According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the tests were part of North Korea's project to modernise the artillery and missile systems under a five-year defence development plan.

The tests, it said, were meant to evaluate the combat characteristics of an upgraded version of the 240mm 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, the power of a "special mission" warhead for tactical ballistic missiles, and the hitting accuracy of the extended-range shells for a 155mm self-propelled howitzer, the KCNA reported.

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Kim was quoted as saying, "Making our enemies remain in a state of constant anxiety and fear is an important aspect of exercising war deterrence."

The North Korean leader added, "We will let the enemies come to know within the shortest possible time that all of our long-range strike means have been replaced with upgraded versions."

Kim has termed South Korea as his country's "primary foe" in late 2023, and in recent months, Pyongyang has ramped up tests of artillery systems and other weapons that could put South Korea within its range.

Kim has also, over the past few years expanded ties with Russia with his support of its war against Ukraine. Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea for the first time in seven years for a meeting with Kim. (ANI)

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