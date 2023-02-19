N Korean missile lands near Japan’s coast

Seoul, February 18
North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast on Saturday, after Pyongyang warned of a strong response to upcoming US-South Korea military drills.
Japanese authorities said it splashed down in waters inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone more than an hour after it was launched, suggesting the weapon was one of the North’s largest missiles. Tokyo said there were no immediate reports of damage to ships or airplanes.
North Korea’s first missile firing since January 1 comes after Pyongyang on Friday threatened an “unprecedentedly persistent, strong” response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North’s growing nuclear and missile threats.
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of striking anywhere in the territory of the United States, while resuming preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017. — Reuters
US, S Korea on ‘target’
- Pyongyang fired missile after it warned of a strong response to upcoming US-South Korea military drills
- South Korea and the US are gearing up for annual military drills against rising Pyonyang threats
