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Home / World / Naftali Bennett’s ‘B’Yachad’ faction throws support behind Gadi Eisenkot to form next Israeli government

Naftali Bennett’s ‘B’Yachad’ faction throws support behind Gadi Eisenkot to form next Israeli government

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ANI
Updated At : 04:22 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Jerusalem [Israel], November 2 (ANI): Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's 'B’Yachad' faction has thrown its support behind Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, announcing that it will recommend him to President Isaac Herzog to form the next government amid a political deadlock following Tuesday's Knesset elections.

Bennett announced the decision in a post on X, saying he had promised throughout the election campaign to respect the voters' decision and was now acting accordingly.

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"Throughout the entire election campaign, I promised to respect the decision of the voter, and that is what I am doing now. Therefore, I have decided that the 'Together' faction will recommend to the president to entrust the task of forming the government to Gadi Eizenkot. Good luck, Gadi!" Bennett said.

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Responding to Bennett, Eisenkot thanked him for the support and said, "Together, we will bring Israel back to the right path!"

The development comes as Israeli President Isaac Herzog has urged political leaders to accept the election results and find creative solutions to prevent another election, with neither of the main political blocs securing a clear majority in the 120-member Knesset.

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According to The Times of Israel, Herzog said he would receive the official election results on November 4 before beginning consultations with representatives of political factions at the President's Residence.

The election results gave the opposition 67 seats against 53 for the incumbent coalition. However, the opposition bloc comprises 48 seats held by Zionist factions and 19 secured by Arab non-Zionist parties, presenting a challenge to coalition formation.

Herzog urged party leaders to "stop climbing up trees and face the reality" of the election outcome, calling for flexibility to break the political deadlock.

The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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