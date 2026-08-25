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Home / World / Nagesh Singh, India's High Commissioner to Australia, concurrently accredited as envoy to Naoero

Nagesh Singh, India's High Commissioner to Australia, concurrently accredited as envoy to Naoero

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ANI
Updated At : 11:38 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Nagesh Singh, an IFS officer of the 1995 batch, presently the High Commissioner of India to Australia, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Naoero, with residence in Canberra.

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The Ministry of External Affairs made the announcement in a release. It said Nagesh Singh is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

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According to the High Commissioner of India in Australia, India's bilateral relations with Naoero have been cordial and friendly.

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India is a strong development partner, and its assistance is well recognised in Naoero. Historically, India proposed Naoero's independence in the UN in the early 1960s.

India's contribution to Naoero's independence is still revered and regarded by Naoeroan people.

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The Indian High Commissioner to Australia is concurrently accredited to Naoero since August 2th 2021 (earlier covered by the Mission in Suva, Fiji). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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