Narrow escape for around 50 passengers as plane overshoots runway in Nepal

A Buddha Air aircraft overshot a runway at Nepal's Bhadrapur Airport while landing on Friday, officials said.

All aboard are safe and have been evacuated.

The aircraft took off from Kathmandu carrying around 50 passengers.

It slipped off the ground while attempting to land at Bhadrapur airport at around 9 pm, according to Tribhuvan International Airport spokesperson Rinji Sherpa.

The airplane overshot the runway by some 200 metres off the ground near a rivulet, suffering minor damage during the incident.

All the passengers are safe and have been evacuated from the site, Sherpa told PTI over the phone.