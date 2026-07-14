NASA astronaut Anil Menon embarks on 8-month sojourn to International Space Station

Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon, along with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, has launched aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft on Tuesday to begin an eight-month mission on the International Space Station.

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This is the second mission for Dubrov and Kikina.

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“Proud to serve the United States Space Force and fly to the International Space Station today in support of NASA and our international partners!” Menon posted on X.

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During his stay on the station, Menon will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on earth. He will continue research to refine in-space production of semiconductor crystals to enable the large-scale manufacturing of components needed for high-performance computers, artificial intelligence, and improved medical devices.

Menon will also perform ultrasound using augmented reality and artificial intelligence methods that could eliminate the need for medical support from earth on future space missions. He will be a test subject helping researchers understand how blood flow is affected in space to protect future astronauts. He also will test bio-printing vascular constructs in microgravity to improve understanding of the aging process to advance therapeutic developments.

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After a two-orbit, three-hour trip to the station, the trio will join NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway and Chris Williams, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergei Mikaev, and Andrey Fedyaev.

NASA administrator Jared Issacman on X said, “Congratulations to @astro_anil and his Soyuz MS-29 crew on a successful launch and on their voyage to the International Space Station. Anil has spent his entire life preparing for this moment. He is a scholar, military officer, physician, pilot, husband, father and will undoubtedly become one of the great American astronauts. I am beyond happy for him and his family that he is achieving this lifelong dream. Godspeed on the journey ahead, my friend.”