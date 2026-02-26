Washington DC [US], February 26 (ANI): The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has provided additional details on the early return of SpaceX's Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronaut Mike Fincke, who served as Crew-11 pilot and commander of ISS Expedition 74, disclosed that his own health concern in January led to the decision to bring all four Crew-11 members back to Earth ahead of schedule.

In a statement shared by NASA, Fincke said, "On Jan. 7, while aboard the International Space Station, I experienced a medical event that required immediate attention from my incredible crewmates. Thanks to their quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilised."

He added that after further evaluation, NASA determined that the safest course was an early return for Crew-11.

The crew splashed down off the coast of San Diego on January 15, concluding a five-and-a-half-month mission.

"After further evaluation, NASA determined the safest course was an early return for Crew-11--not an emergency, but a carefully coordinated plan to be able to take advantage of advanced medical imaging not available on the space station. On Jan. 15, we splashed down off the coast of San Diego after an amazing five-and-a-half-month mission," the statement reads.

Fincke expressed gratitude to his fellow Expedition 74 members and the teams at NASA, SpaceX, and Scripps Memorial Hospital, La Jolla, for their support.

He said he is doing well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

"I am deeply grateful to my fellow Expedition 74 members--Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui, Oleg Platonov, Chris Williams, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Sergei Mikayev--as well as the entire NASA team, SpaceX, and the medical professionals at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla near San Diego. Their professionalism and dedication ensured a positive outcome," the statement reads.

"I'm doing very well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are. Thank you all for your support," the statement reads. (ANI)

