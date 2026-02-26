DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / NASA Astronaut Mike Fincke's medical issue prompts early return of SpaceX Crew-11 from ISS

NASA Astronaut Mike Fincke's medical issue prompts early return of SpaceX Crew-11 from ISS

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:35 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], February 26 (ANI): The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has provided additional details on the early return of SpaceX's Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Advertisement

Astronaut Mike Fincke, who served as Crew-11 pilot and commander of ISS Expedition 74, disclosed that his own health concern in January led to the decision to bring all four Crew-11 members back to Earth ahead of schedule.

Advertisement

In a statement shared by NASA, Fincke said, "On Jan. 7, while aboard the International Space Station, I experienced a medical event that required immediate attention from my incredible crewmates. Thanks to their quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilised."

Advertisement

He added that after further evaluation, NASA determined that the safest course was an early return for Crew-11.

The crew splashed down off the coast of San Diego on January 15, concluding a five-and-a-half-month mission.

Advertisement

"After further evaluation, NASA determined the safest course was an early return for Crew-11--not an emergency, but a carefully coordinated plan to be able to take advantage of advanced medical imaging not available on the space station. On Jan. 15, we splashed down off the coast of San Diego after an amazing five-and-a-half-month mission," the statement reads.

Fincke expressed gratitude to his fellow Expedition 74 members and the teams at NASA, SpaceX, and Scripps Memorial Hospital, La Jolla, for their support.

He said he is doing well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

"I am deeply grateful to my fellow Expedition 74 members--Zena Cardman, Kimiya Yui, Oleg Platonov, Chris Williams, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Sergei Mikayev--as well as the entire NASA team, SpaceX, and the medical professionals at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla near San Diego. Their professionalism and dedication ensured a positive outcome," the statement reads.

"I'm doing very well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are. Thank you all for your support," the statement reads. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts