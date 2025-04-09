DT
NASA welcomes Bangladesh as newest Artemis Accords signatory

NASA welcomes Bangladesh as newest Artemis Accords signatory

The signing ceremony took place in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital city, on Tuesday. Ashraf Uddin, the country's Secretary of Defense, signed on behalf of the country. Charge d'Affaires Tracey Jacobson from the US Embassy in Dhaka participated in the event, and NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro contributed remarks in a pre-recorded video message.
ANI
Updated At : 08:22 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 9 (ANI): Bangladesh has officially become the 54th nation to sign the Artemis Accords, a set of guidelines for responsible space exploration, NASA said in a statement.

The signing ceremony took place in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital city, on Tuesday. Ashraf Uddin, the country's Secretary of Defense, signed on behalf of the country. Charge d'Affaires Tracey Jacobson from the US Embassy in Dhaka participated in the event, and NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro contributed remarks in a pre-recorded video message.

"We are thrilled by Bangladesh's signature of the Accords," said NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro.

"Bangladesh affirms its role in shaping the future of space exploration. This is about ensuring that our journey to the Moon - and beyond - is peaceful, sustainable, and transparent. We look forward to working together, to learning from one another, and to seeing how Bangladesh's incredible talent and vision contribute to humanity's next great chapter in space."

"Bangladesh's commitment to the Artemis Accords will enhance the country's engagement with NASA and the international community," said Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

"By signing the accords, Bangladesh builds upon an important foundation for the open, responsible and peaceful exploration of space."

In 2020, the United States, led by NASA and the US Department of State, and seven other initial signatory nations established the Artemis Accords, a first-ever set of practical guidelines for nations to increase safety of operations and reduce risk and uncertainty in their civil exploration activities. That group of signatories has grown to more than 50 countries today.

The Artemis Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements, including the Registration Convention and the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices for responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data, the statement said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

