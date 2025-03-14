National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised training courses

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 14 (ANI/WAM): Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, attended the graduation ceremony of new batches of specialised training courses in the National Guard, in the presence of senior officers and commanders.

The ceremony featured field demonstrations, where graduates showcased their tactical and field skills in handling various security scenarios, reflecting their high level of training and operational readiness.

After the event, the Commander of the National Guard honoured the top-performing graduates and congratulated all participants on their successful completion of the courses.

Advertisement

He emphasised the importance of continuous development and skill enhancement to keep pace with evolving challenges and changes, ultimately strengthening readiness and efficiency in safeguarding the nation and its achievements. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)