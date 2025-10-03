Moscow [Russia], October 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita addressed the Indian diaspora and students at the Embassy of India School in Moscow on the relevance of Gandhian principles in present times and how initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan embody his vision.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Margherita said, "Earlier today, I had the privilege of addressing students and the Indian diaspora at the Embassy of India School (Kendriya Vidyalaya), Moscow, on the timeless relevance of Gandhian principles of self-reliance, truth & compassion in the 21st century. Emphasised how national initiatives like Swachh Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat & Viksit Bharat embody Bapu's vision and continue to guide India's growth journey. Also interacted with the bright students and Russian locals on India's rich heritage, culture, and contemporary achievements."

He praised the role played by the members of the Indian diaspora in strengthening the India-Russia ties and called them to be a part of India's growth story.

"Honored to connect with the Indian diaspora in Russia. Your energy and contributions are invaluable to strengthening India-Russia ties. Highlighted India's rapid progress under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji & invited all to be part of this growth story", he wrote on X.

Earlier on October 1, MoS Margherita had inaugurated the Best of India - Indian Apparels and Textile Fair in Moscow, showcasing the strength of India's handloom and textile sector, which is being organised by the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) from October 1-3 and would boost India's exports to Russia, deepen cooperation, and open new gateways to CIS markets.

He wrote on X, "Guided by the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and the dedicated efforts of Hon'ble Minister of Textiles Shri @girirajsinghbjp Ji, India's textile sector is expanding its global footprint, strengthening its international competitiveness, and showcasing the creativity and excellence of Indian craftsmanship to the world."

Margherita had also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow on the occasion of the 156th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation during his ongoing visit to Moscow. (ANI)

