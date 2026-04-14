Tehran [Iran], April 14 (ANI): In a rare statement amid the escalating conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday (local time) said that the country's "national resistance" has thwarted foreign attempts to force Iran's collapse, highlighting what he described as the nation's steadfastness during the ongoing regional tensions, Iranian State Media Press TV reported.

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Pezeshkian asserted that the "enemies'" objective of destabilising Iran had failed, as the Iranian people demonstrated significant "resistance and perseverance" throughout what he termed an "imposed war."

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The Iranian President also held discussions on regional security during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, during which he claimed that what he described as unreasonable demands by the United States had hindered progress in recent talks between Washington and Tehran held in Pakistan.

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"We have clearly stated the ceasefire conditions and remain committed to them," Pezeshkian told Macron, Press TV reported. "The US's excessive demands prevented reaching an agreement. Iran will continue negotiations only within the framework of international law," he added.

Referring to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding the blockade of Iranian ports, particularly along the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, Pezeshkian warned of broader global implications. "Threatening the Strait of Hormuz will have widespread consequences for the world," he said.

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Meanwhile, Pezeshkian on Monday has indicated that Tehran remains open to reaching an agreement with the United States, provided Washington "abandons its totalitarianism" and respects the rights of the Iranian people.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said, "If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found. I commend the members of the negotiating team, especially my dear brother Mr. Dr. Qalibaf, and say, "God gives you strength."

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic engagement involving Iran and regional stakeholders, including discussions hosted in Pakistan under the framework of the "Islamabad Talks." (ANI)

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