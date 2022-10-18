Nations must speak on impact of Ukraine conflict: Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on countries with independent foreign policies to speak their minds on the stress they are under because of the rich nations’ war. During his many speaking engagements during his visit to Egypt which ended on Sunday, he also made a pitch of countries looking at diverse options to ensure food and energy security.

Developed countries are not fully grasping how much poor nations are being hurt. S Jaishankar, EAM

“It's very intense globalisation. A globalisation that carries huge opportunities but also has inherent risks which must be addressed by like-minded countries, comfortable countries, getting together and doing more with each other,”

the External Affairs Minister observed.

“It is necessary for independent-minded countries to speak their mind,” exhorted the minister, as "the richer, developed countries are not fully grasping how much poorer countries are being hurt with what is happening in the world. It's a very stressful, very unhappy world. Countries are struggling in a polarised world,” he said while interacting with the Indian diaspora.

The minister welcomed Egypt’s purchase of wheat from India, perhaps the first-time ever. The supplies were not too smooth because "unfortunately, for us, it turned out to be a difficult year weather-wise for agriculture and therefore some substantial initial supply was not something we could continue.”

“But there is a lesson that for Egypt sourcing from India is de-risking of food supply which was otherwise very, very dependent on very narrow geographies,” he added.

Jaishankar also recalled Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Egypt and said both countries had stepped up defence and security cooperation. He also highlighted India's commitment to the success of COP27 under the Egyptian presidency. In a tweet, he said, "Concluded my first official visit to Egypt. Our common perspectives and shared interests will surely take ties to the next level.”

