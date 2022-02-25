NATO allies to provide more weapons to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

Brussels, February 25

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance was deploying parts of its combat-ready response force and would continue to send weapons to Ukraine, including air defences.

Stoltenberg also said that Russia was trying to topple the government in Kyiv.

"We are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in the context of collective defence," he told a news conference following a virtual summit. - Reuters