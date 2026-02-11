DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / NATO chief Mark Rutte holds talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, emphasises linked Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security

NATO chief Mark Rutte holds talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, emphasises linked Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Brussels [Belgium], February 11 (ANI): NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held discussions with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, underlining the growing strategic partnership between the alliance and Seoul amid shared global security concerns.

Advertisement

Following the talks on Tuesday, Rutte took to X to highlight the close cooperation between South Korea and NATO, stressing the deepening linkages between security in different regions.

Advertisement

"Good talk with ROK President @Jaemyung_Lee today. ROK is a close NATO partner, and Euro-Atlantic security and Indo-Pacific security are closely linked. That's why we are deepening our dialogue and cooperation, including on defence industry," he posted.

Advertisement

In a written briefing, presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun said the interaction, which marked the second exchange between the two leaders in the past seven months, took place at Rutte's request, Yonhap News reported.

Building on this momentum, the two leaders underlined the importance of sustaining their partnership and maintaining close coordination to respond to pressing global security challenges, including the war in Ukraine and security concerns on the Korean Peninsula, according to Yonhap News.

Advertisement

President Lee used the opportunity to draw attention to the advanced technological capabilities of South Korean defence firms and proposed advancing practical cooperation through a working-level consultative body established last year.

Rutte welcomed the suggestion and expressed full support for further strengthening collaboration in this domain.

The leaders also agreed to pursue deeper ties in other strategic areas, including space and information sharing, reflecting their mutual commitment to broader and more concrete engagement across multiple high-priority fields. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts