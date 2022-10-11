NATO considers summit in response to Moscow’s annexations, nuclear threats: European diplomat

Brussels, October 11
NATO considers holding a virtual summit in response to Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine territories, the mobilization of additional Russian troops and President Vladimir Putin’s latest nuclear threats, a European diplomat said on Tuesday.
No date has been scheduled for the summit yet, the diplomat added. Reuters
