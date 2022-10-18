NATO's N-drill amid Russian drone attacks

Brussels, October 17

NATO on Monday began its long-planned annual nuclear exercises, Steadfast Noon, in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use any means to defend Russian territory.

'Steadfast Noon'

Drills involve fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but do not involve live bombs

At the same time, waves of Russia's explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them while sending people scurrying for shelter or trying to shoot down the kamikazes. Several areas were targeted. Fourteen of NATO’s 30-member countries were due to take part in the exercises, which the military alliance said would involve around 60 aircraft including fighter jets and surveillance and refueling planes.

The bulk of the war games will be held at least 1,000 kilometre from Russia’s borders. US long-range B-52 bombers will also take part in the maneuvers, which will run until Oct 30.

NATO said the drill, ‘Steadfast Noon’, will take place over Belgium, which is hosting the exercises, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom. The exercises involve fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but do not involve any live bombs.

The exercises were planned before Putin sent Russian troops to Ukraine in February. Russia usually holds its own annual maneuvers around the same time.

Meanwhile the drones Russia used to pound Kyiv appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Previous Russian airstrikes on Kyiv were mostly with missiles. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday's barrage came in successive waves of 28 drones — in what many fear could become a more common mode of attack as Russia seeks to avoid depleting its stockpiles of long-range precision missiles. — Agencies

