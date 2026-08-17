DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Natural disasters affected over 92,000 people across Afghanistan in 2026, killed 97: UN

Natural disasters affected over 92,000 people across Afghanistan in 2026, killed 97: UN

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:28 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 17 (ANI): Natural disasters have affected more than 92,000 people across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan since the beginning of 2026, killing at least 97 people and injuring 331 others, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Khaama Press reported.

Advertisement

In a report released on Sunday, OCHA said nearly 10,000 homes had been damaged, while more than 2,100 houses were completely destroyed. Overall, nearly 13,000 families have been affected by natural disasters across the country since the start of the year.

Advertisement

Floods and flash floods have been the primary drivers of humanitarian needs, affecting nearly 88,000 people and placing additional pressure on communities already grappling with poverty, displacement and limited access to basic services.

Advertisement

Between July 20 and August 3 alone, nearly 5,000 people across 10 provinces were affected by natural disasters, including Nuristan, Kabul, Ghazni, Kapisa and Parwan, Khamma Press said, citing the OCHA report.

Eastern Afghanistan recorded the highest number of people affected, with more than 51,000 people impacted by natural disasters. Southern and western regions have also reported significant damage.

Advertisement

The destruction has extended beyond residential areas, with agricultural land, roads and other essential infrastructure damaged in several areas. The loss of homes and farmland has disrupted livelihoods and increased the risk of food and income insecurity for families dependent on agriculture.

OCHA warned that the repeated impact of natural disasters is increasing vulnerable households' dependence on humanitarian assistance, particularly among communities with limited resources to rebuild homes, restore farmland and replace damaged assets.

Afghanistan is already facing a severe humanitarian situation, with millions of people dependent on humanitarian assistance. Recurrent floods, droughts, earthquakes and other natural hazards are compounding existing economic and social challenges and making recovery more difficult.

Humanitarian agencies have stressed the importance of adequate funding and early preparedness measures to reduce the impact of disasters and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities across Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts