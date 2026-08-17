Natural disasters affected over 92,000 people across Afghanistan in 2026, killed 97: UN

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 17 (ANI): Natural disasters have affected more than 92,000 people across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan since the beginning of 2026, killing at least 97 people and injuring 331 others, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Khaama Press reported.

Advertisement

In a report released on Sunday, OCHA said nearly 10,000 homes had been damaged, while more than 2,100 houses were completely destroyed. Overall, nearly 13,000 families have been affected by natural disasters across the country since the start of the year.

Advertisement

Floods and flash floods have been the primary drivers of humanitarian needs, affecting nearly 88,000 people and placing additional pressure on communities already grappling with poverty, displacement and limited access to basic services.

Advertisement

Between July 20 and August 3 alone, nearly 5,000 people across 10 provinces were affected by natural disasters, including Nuristan, Kabul, Ghazni, Kapisa and Parwan, Khamma Press said, citing the OCHA report.

Eastern Afghanistan recorded the highest number of people affected, with more than 51,000 people impacted by natural disasters. Southern and western regions have also reported significant damage.

Advertisement

The destruction has extended beyond residential areas, with agricultural land, roads and other essential infrastructure damaged in several areas. The loss of homes and farmland has disrupted livelihoods and increased the risk of food and income insecurity for families dependent on agriculture.

OCHA warned that the repeated impact of natural disasters is increasing vulnerable households' dependence on humanitarian assistance, particularly among communities with limited resources to rebuild homes, restore farmland and replace damaged assets.

Afghanistan is already facing a severe humanitarian situation, with millions of people dependent on humanitarian assistance. Recurrent floods, droughts, earthquakes and other natural hazards are compounding existing economic and social challenges and making recovery more difficult.

Humanitarian agencies have stressed the importance of adequate funding and early preparedness measures to reduce the impact of disasters and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities across Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)