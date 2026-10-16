Navies of India, UK discuss deepening operational and professional engagements

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Indian and United Kingdom (UK) navies held the 17th Executive Steering Group meeting in New Delhi this week, during which both sides deliberated on strategies to expand operational and practical collaboration. Furthermore, the two nations explored new avenues for cooperation concerning emerging technologies, future concepts and capabilities, as communicated by the Indian Navy on Friday.

Elaborating on the engagement, the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X, "Building on the growing momentum of India-UK cooperation, the 17th Indian Navy-Royal Navy Executive Steering Group meeting was conducted in New Delhi from October 14-15. Co-chaired by RAdm Sachin Sequeira, ACNS (FCI), and Maj Gen Paul Maynard, Director Strategy and Policy, ACNS, Royal Navy, the meeting focused on deepening operational and practical engagements."

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The statement additionally noted, "Building on longstanding relations and foundations of mutual respect, the two navies continue to identify new avenues for cooperation in emerging technologies, future concepts and capabilities."

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Previously, on October 11, the Indian Navy's guided-missile stealth frigate INS Trishul arrived in Plymouth, UK, to participate in Exercise Konkan-26 alongside the Royal Navy, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Defence. The exercise is taking place off Plymouth in two distinct stages, the sea phase and the harbour phase.

Throughout the harbour phase, India's High Commissioner to the UK, P. Kumaran, visited INS Trishul in Plymouth, interacted with its crew and hosted a ceremonial deck reception attended by the UK's Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard.

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Detailing the event, the Indian High Commission in the UK stated on X, "On day 2 of the harbour phase, High Commissioner P. Kumaran visited INS Trishul in Plymouth, interacted with its crew and hosted a ceremonial deck reception attended by Luke Pollard, MP, Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry, Parliamentarians of Plymouth and Devonport, Lord Mayor of Plymouth, senior Royal Navy officers, representatives from the Indian diaspora, academia, think tanks and defence industries."

The High Commission further stated, "Addressing the gathering, HC underscored the importance of sustained naval engagements in strengthening interoperability, mutual understanding and the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the exercise had expanded substantially in both scale and complexity, thereby fostering greater interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the Indian and UK navies.

The ministry stated, "India-UK annual bilateral maritime exercise KONKAN-26 is a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK. Over the past two decades, the exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies."

The ministry added, "Since its inception, KONKAN has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the commitment of both navies towards enhancing maritime security." (ANI)

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