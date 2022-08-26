Navy cooperation significant for India-US ties, says Sandhu

PTI

Washington, August 25

The cooperation between the navies of India and the US is one of the most dynamic and significant components of the bilateral defence ties, India’s envoy here said, underlining that the defence sector had emerged as a major pillar between the two countries, especially in the context of the Indo-Pacific.

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s remarks came during the historic visit of INS Satpura to San Diego last week. INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built 6,000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate equipped to seek and destroy adversaries in air, surface, and underwater. Reflective of the growing defence ties between India and the US, this is for the first time that an Indian Naval Warship docked itself on the US West Coast and maybe two decades after that an Indian ship came to the US.

“Navy-to-Navy cooperation is one of the most dynamic components of our partnership. This is strengthening further, in the context of the Indo-Pacific,” Sandhu said in San Diego.