Navy cooperation significant for India-US ties, says Sandhu

Washington, August 25
The cooperation between the navies of India and the US is one of the most dynamic and significant components of the bilateral defence ties, India’s envoy here said, underlining that the defence sector had emerged as a major pillar between the two countries, especially in the context of the Indo-Pacific.
Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s remarks came during the historic visit of INS Satpura to San Diego last week. INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built 6,000-tonne guided missile stealth frigate equipped to seek and destroy adversaries in air, surface, and underwater. Reflective of the growing defence ties between India and the US, this is for the first time that an Indian Naval Warship docked itself on the US West Coast and maybe two decades after that an Indian ship came to the US.
“Navy-to-Navy cooperation is one of the most dynamic components of our partnership. This is strengthening further, in the context of the Indo-Pacific,” Sandhu said in San Diego.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September