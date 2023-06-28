Nawaz Sharif, Zardari meet in UAE over poll

PTI

Islamabad, June 27

Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari have reportedly met in the UAE to consult and decide on the timing of the next general elections and “their respective share” in the future set-up, a media report said on Tuesday.

The meeting between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Zardari, both parties a partner in the ruling coalition PDM, happened to hammer out a consensus on key issues, like finalising names for the caretaker set-up and deciding who will get what key position if they win, the report stated.