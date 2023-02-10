NDRF rescues 6-yr-old girl, scales up operations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

A rescue team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued a six-year-old girl from under the debris at Gaziantep in quake-hit Turkey on Thursday. India has sent three teams of the NDRF to Turkey for rescue and relief operations.

“Standing with Turkey in this natural calamity. India’s NDRF HQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a six-year-old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep, today,” the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted, along with a video of the girl and how she was rescued.

An Indian Army doctor attends to a child in Hatay. PTI/Reuters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “In the rescue operations in Turkey, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM Modi, we are committed to making the NDRF world’s leading disaster response force.”

Israeli forces rescue a 14-year-old girl in Kahramanmaras. PTI/Reuters

India has launched “Operation Dost” to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria following Monday’s devastating earthquake that has killed more than 19,300 persons in the two countries so far. Meanwhile, a field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Hatay province in Turkey has become operational with surgical and emergency wards.

A dog rescued at Iskenderun. PTI/Reuters

Help under ‘Operation Dost’

5 C-17 IAF aircraft

C-17 IAF aircraft 135 tonnes relief material

tonnes relief material 3 NDRF teams

NDRF teams 250 personnel

personnel 7 four-wheeled vehicles, trucks

four-wheeled vehicles, trucks 4 canines

canines 19,300 Turkey, Syria quake toll

Syrian Prez slams west for politics over aid