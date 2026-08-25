Nearly a decade on, UN Chief urges global action on Rohingya crisis

Geneva [Switzerland], August 25 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for renewed global attention and urgent action to address the deepening crisis facing the Rohingya community, nearly a decade after the horrific events of 2017.

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In a strong appeal to the international community, Guterres said Rohingya communities in Myanmar, Bangladesh and across the region continue to face deepening insecurity, shrinking protection space and diminishing prospects for durable solutions.

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He said in a post on X, "Nearly a decade since the horrific events of 2017, I call for renewed global attention & action to the plight of the Rohingya. Rohingya people in Myanmar, Bangladesh & across the region face deepening insecurity, shrinking protection space and diminishing prospects for durable solutions, exacerbated by funding cuts impacting life-saving assistance."

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The UN Chief urged the international community to strengthen collective action to support an inclusive and comprehensive political solution that addresses the root causes of the protracted crisis in Myanmar.

"Until conditions allow for voluntary, safe, dignified & sustainable returns of the Rohingya, I call for the international community to continue to provide humanitarian assistance, alongside livelihood opportunities & self-reliance support," he added.

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Nearly a decade since the horrific events of 2017, I call for renewed global attention & action to the plight of the Rohingya. Rohingya people in Myanmar, Bangladesh & across the region face deepening insecurity, shrinking protection space and diminishing prospects for durable… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 25, 2026

The UN Secretary-General's latest call seeks to put the Rohingya crisis back at the centre of international attention and press for stronger collective efforts towards a lasting political solution.

Over 750,000 Rohingya Muslims fled violence in Myanmar in 2017, after waves of violence which the UN described as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

UN News underlined how the crisis remains one of the world's largest and most protracted refugee emergencies.

Now, nearly one million Rohingya live in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, with little prospect of return or durable solutions.

The humanitarian community has routinely underlined that the most desirable and durable solution to the Rohingya crisis is the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of refugees to Myanmar.

Until conditions in Myanmar are conducive, continued international solidarity and support remain essential--not only as a humanitarian imperative but also to uphold human rights, preserve regional stability, and ensure that refugees and their host communities are not abandoned. (ANI)

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